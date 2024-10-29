LIC agents stage protest

Rajamahendravaram: Apart of the All India Life Insurance Agents Federation’s call for agitation, LIC agents staged a protest on Monday in front of the Rajamahendravaram Rural branch and Main Branch offices.

The protest was organised to demand an immediate halt to the reduction in agents’ commissions and the adjustment of commissions over a six-year period.

Agents also called for the revocation of the recent reduction in the age limit for policyholders. They urged LIC to immediately repeal this rule and restore the old policy structure.

The protest was led by union leaders R Madhava Rao, A Sai Baba, Y Mohan and other notable members.

Former Rajamahendravaram Division Secretary K Srinivas Rao, former Main Branch President PVS Krishna Rao, Main Branch President G Srinivas, Secretary Patnala Srinivas, Treasurer MS Sai Baba, and committee members participated.