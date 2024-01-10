LIC employees union demand for announcement of wage revisions

J. Chandrapal, A. Raghunath Reddy, and Sanjay Kumar, leaders of the LIC staff unions known as the Joint Front, have demanded that the LIC management announce the date for wage revision discussions without any further delay. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the management's decision to postpone the discussions that were scheduled to take place in December. They highlighted that it has been one and a half years since the deadline for wage revision in LIC expired, and they believe it is unfair that the discussions have not started yet.



The leaders also pointed out that LIC collected 94% more premium in December 2023 compared to December 2022. They credited the staff for making LIC a world-class organization despite facing tough competition from private companies in the life insurance sector over the past two decades. They emphasized that employees covered under the new pension scheme should receive their 14% owner PF share.

Additionally, the leaders expressed their desire to take up new appointments within LIC and voiced their opposition to the management's recent one-sided approach in personnel matters. The strike program was organized under the leadership of Union President Avadhanam Srinivas, and it saw the participation of other union leaders such as Sudhikar, Ella Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Akbar Basha, Ameena Parveen, Sarala, Padmaja, Varijathamma, Ayyavaru Reddy, Nazirullah, Kumar, Vasuprada, Appiah, and others.