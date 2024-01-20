LIC staff conducts ‘signature collection’

Kadapa: Demanding strengthening of government institution LIC, withdrawal of GST on health insurance premiums and special IT concession on insurance savings, the LIC employees organised ‘signature collection’ programme at Kadapa Arts College grounds on Friday. The programme organised on the 67th Life Insurance Day under the leadership of Avadhanam Srinivas, president of Kadapa division of All India Insurance Employees Association.

They said that LIC, which achieved a growth rate of 16.75% in the last financial year, has emerged as a market leader by surpassing the losses of private companies and has been weakened by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the government.