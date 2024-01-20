Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
LIC staff conducts ‘signature collection’
Highlights
Demanding strengthening of government institution LIC, withdrawal of GST on health insurance premiums and special IT concession on insurance savings, the LIC employees organised ‘signature collection’ programme at Kadapa Arts College grounds on Friday.
Kadapa: Demanding strengthening of government institution LIC, withdrawal of GST on health insurance premiums and special IT concession on insurance savings, the LIC employees organised ‘signature collection’ programme at Kadapa Arts College grounds on Friday. The programme organised on the 67th Life Insurance Day under the leadership of Avadhanam Srinivas, president of Kadapa division of All India Insurance Employees Association.
They said that LIC, which achieved a growth rate of 16.75% in the last financial year, has emerged as a market leader by surpassing the losses of private companies and has been weakened by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) and the government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS