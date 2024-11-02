Live
- New species of superbug behind spike in severe human infections
- India plays key role in finalising G20 consensus on disaster risk reduction
- Chittoor dist celebrates Diwali with launch of Deepam-2 scheme
- U'khand Char Dham shrines to close for winter, marking end of 2024 pilgrimage
- Deepam-2 scheme aims at providing essential support to the needy: Collector
- Sardar Patel’s 149th birth anniversary celebrated
- Bhumana to take charge as district YSRCP chief tomorrow
- Free gas cylinders create festive atmosphere in Nellore
- ‘Super Six’ will be implemented in phased manner: Minister Narayana
- Indian Coast Guard rescues critically-ill seafarer from Liberian carrier MT Babylon
Just In
LIC staff undertakes flood relief programmes
As part of the trade union social responsibility, the LIC employees under the banner of All India Insurance Employees’ Association and Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union undertook several relief activities in Budameru flood-affected areas here
Vijayawada: As part of the trade union social responsibility, the LIC employees under the banner of All India Insurance Employees’ Association and Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union undertook several relief activities in Budameru flood-affected areas here. They have taken up more than a dozen flood relief activities spending Rs 7 lakh in Singh Nagar flyover area, New Rajarajeswaripeta, Santhi Nagar, Payakapuram, Kandrika, Bhavanipuram and others.
They have given a refrigerator to the AP Residential Minor Girls School in Bhavanipuram, a wet grinder, a big cooker and blankets were handed over to an old-age home in Bhavanipuram and three bags of rice, edible oil tins and a bag of red gram to SKCV Trust near Gollapudi.
Union general secretary G Kishore Kumar said in a statement here on Friday that the unexpected Budameru floods caused a huge loss to the people and their properties in the city.