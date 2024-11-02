LIC staff undertakes flood relief programmes

Vijayawada: As part of the trade union social responsibility, the LIC employees under the banner of All India Insurance Employees’ Association and Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union undertook several relief activities in Budameru flood-affected areas here. They have taken up more than a dozen flood relief activities spending Rs 7 lakh in Singh Nagar flyover area, New Rajarajeswaripeta, Santhi Nagar, Payakapuram, Kandrika, Bhavanipuram and others.

They have given a refrigerator to the AP Residential Minor Girls School in Bhavanipuram, a wet grinder, a big cooker and blankets were handed over to an old-age home in Bhavanipuram and three bags of rice, edible oil tins and a bag of red gram to SKCV Trust near Gollapudi.

Union general secretary G Kishore Kumar said in a statement here on Friday that the unexpected Budameru floods caused a huge loss to the people and their properties in the city.