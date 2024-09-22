Live
Just In
Lifeguards rescue foreign tourists from rip current
Tourists and visitors at Visakhapatnam coast should not risk their lives by venturing into the sea, cautioned Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Sampath Kumar.
On Saturday, seven foreign tourists from Italy ventured into the Yarada beach. Four of them were caught in a rip current and found it tough to reach the shore. However, the alert GVMC lifeguards reached out to them and rescued them to the shore. K Venkatesh, K Lovaraju and Ch. Srinivasa saw the tourists stuck in the rip current. The marine police reached the spot and cautioned foreign tourists not to take any such risk.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner appealed to the visitors that the GVMC is constantly making Visakhapatnam’s beach clean and beautiful. He called for people’s cooperation to ensure the beaches in the city are safe and incident-free.