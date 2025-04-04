Light to heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh today

Severe weather conditions are expected to persist today and tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh, with heavy rains predicted across several districts, including Alluri, Kakinada, Tuticorin, Anantapur, Annamayya, and Tirupati. Thunderstorms are also anticipated, raising concerns among residents.

Tragically, at least six people lost their lives in two states due to lightning strikes as the adverse weather escalates. The heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, has wreaked havoc on agriculture, leading to extensive crop damage in numerous districts.

On Thursday, rainfall measurements across Andhra Pradesh highlighted the severity of the conditions, with Krishna district recording the highest at 6.8 cm, followed closely by Prakasam district with 6.5 cm. Annamayya received 5.7 cm, while Nandyal and NTR districts recorded 4.3 cm and 3.9 cm, respectively.

The Annamayya district experienced particularly severe impacts; many houses collapsed, and significant crop losses were reported. Strong winds uprooted trees and electricity poles across various locations, exacerbating the situation. Notably, two houses collapsed in Antanarajupeta as torrential rains lashed the area.

The Puttaparthi constituency was also affected, with heavy rains damaging several crops. In Nallamadha mandal alone, five acres of maize crops were reported destroyed.

As weather officials continue to monitor the situation, residents are urged to stay indoors and remain vigilant amid the ongoing storm threats.