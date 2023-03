Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla districts

GUNTUR: Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts in the wee hours of Friday.

Rain which started at 4am continued till 6am. Red chilli stocks in the agriculture fields were soaked in the rain. Some of the farmers covered red chilli stocks with plastic covers to avoid damage of red chilli stocks. Similarly, red chilli stocks in the Guntur mirchi yard were also soaked. Several roads in A.T.Agraharam, Brodipet, Arundalpet, Lalapet, Kannavarithota in Guntur city are under sheet of water.

Similarly, rainwater inundated roads in Puduguralla,Gurazala, Macherla of Palnadu district , Bapatla,Vetapalem,Chirala are under vast sheet of rain water