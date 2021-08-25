  • Menu
Linking liquor sales with Aadhaar will deter smuggling

I personally support the idea of linking Aadhaar with the liquor sales.

I personally support the idea of linking Aadhaar with the liquor sales. Nowadays, the smuggling of illicit liquor has become rampant in the state to avoid tax and other overheads.

If liquor sales are linked with Aadhaar, it will pave the way for the government to increase the income to the state exchequer.

Indiscriminate consumption of liquor will also come down. It would also result in reduction in road accidents.

Students are badly inclined for rash driving resulting in fatal accidents. I invite the initiative taken by The Hans India.

