Liquor, beer sales shoot up in Godavari region

Rajamahendravaram: The varying temperatures of summer season have boosted up the sales of beer andliquor in the three new districts of Godavari region. Naturally, the revenue for the government has also shot up in the newly carved out districts.

Excise Superintendent of East Godavari Laxmi Kanth told The Hans India that the sale of liquor and beer has fetched Rs 213 crore in April this year compared to Rs 178 crore during the same period in the previous year in the three districts of Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari. There is a possibility of the department recording sales worth Rs 300 crore.

The three Godavari districts have seen an unprecedented increase in beer sales this summer. A section of women apart from young men would also run after selected beer brands. Many boozers consumed beer in a large quantity compared to the remaining other forms of liquor.

Some of the liquor outlets displayed "No stock board." As foreign beer and liquor were not available, many people resort to cheap liquor and unbranded beer varieties.

And they expressed dissatisfaction over the non-availability of foreign liquor and beer.

On the other hand, the Excise officials are working hard to reach targets in the sale of liquor. The Excise Department officials have already arranged major liquor and beer brands – Black Dog, Red Label, Blue Label, and Kingfisher Storm Premiere Strong Beer, King Fisher Royal Lager, Bira 91 Exclusive, Blonde Summer Lager, King Fisher Prima Strong, Bira 91 Gold Wheat strong, Kingfisher Ultra Luxury Lager, British Empire Ultra Premium strong and other premium brands – at revised prices.

It is estimated that 1,19,239 lakh cases or 14.28 lakh bottles of beer was sold in the three districts. Last year during the corresponding month, the beer sales stood at 83,000 cases, fetching a business of Rs 178 crore.

This year, the increase was more in 383 liquor outlets in the three districts. These outlets are predominantly in Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Mandapeta, Tuni, Ramachandrapuram and Kakinada. The government-run liquor outlets have already placed indents for more stocks of beer in May. Godavari districts usually record higher quantities of liquor sales during Dussehra and Sankranthi vacations, besides summer.