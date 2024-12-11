Liquor belt shops spread in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Problem of liquor belt shops is raising its ugly head once again in the district. It is alleged that there have been a number of incidents of liquor being transported from licensed shops to belt shops being seized by law enforcement agencies but they are being hushed up.

According to sources, a huge quantity of liquor which was being shifted through a vehicle was intercepted by task force team in Ponduru mandal of Amadalavalasa Assembly constituency a month ago. The issue was hushed up with alleged high level political involvement.

Two days ago, police seized 174 bottles of liquor from a private person’s possession at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal of Etcherla Assembly constituency. As it was cracked by law-and-order wing police and information reaching the SP, it could not be hushed up. Licensed liquor shop owners in collusion with prohibition and excise officials are allegedly shifting the liquor through private persons in huge quantities to belt shops to increase sales and to earn more profits. This is resulting in spread of belt shops in several villages and colonies across the district. Belt shops are being run by petty vendors at villages and residential areas with the alleged permission of local ruling party leaders and connivance of the officials concerned.