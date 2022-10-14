List of YSR awards-2022 released

Vijayawada: The high-power screening committee on Dr YSR Life Time Achievement and Dr YSR Achievement-2022 awards announced the list of awardees at the Secretariat on Friday. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 1, AP Formation Day.

Dr YSR Life Time awardees in agriculture sector include Sodem Mukkaiah of Adivasi Cashew nut Farmers Producers Company, Buttaigudem, A Gopalakrishna of Kusalava Coconut Farmers Producers Company, Konaseema district, Jayabbanaidu of Annamayya Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Ltd, Talupala village, Annamayya district, KLN Mouktika of Amrutaphala Farmers Producers Company, Sabbavaram, Anakapalli district, Kattamanchi Balakrishna Reddy, Kattamanchi, Chittoor district. In art and culture field, YSR Life Time Achievement award has been announced to cine director K Viswanath, actor R Narayanamurthy, stage artiste Nayudu Gopi and Kalamkari weaver Pichuka Srinivas. YSR Achievement awardees include Sk Gousia Begum for Udayagiri wodden cutlery.

In literature, Visalandha Publishing House, Emesco Publications and writer Santinarayana bagged YSR Life Time Achievement awards.

In women empowerment, Sunita Krishnan of Prajvala Foundation, Sirisha Rehabilitation Centre, Vuyyur, bagged Life Time Achievement award. Disha policing, R Jayanti, SVV Lakshminarayana, R Subrahmanyam, Hajrataiah and P Srinivasulu and Dastagiri Reddy of Nandyala bagged YSR Achievement awards.

Dr YSR Life Time achievement awardees in education sector include Rishi Valley School, Madanapalle, Jawahar Bharati educational institutions, Kavali, in personality development Dr B V Pattabhiram, in media Bandaru Srinivasa Rao, Satish Chandar, Mangu Rajagopal, M E V Prasada Reddy, in heath sector Dr B Nageswara Reddy, Dr Varaprasada Reddy, Dr Krishna, Yella Suchitra, C Pratap Reddy and Dr Gullapalli Nageswara Rao, and in industrial sector Grandhi Mallikharjuna Rao were selected.

Government communications advisor G V D Krishna Mohan, awards committee member Balasubrahmanyam Reddy and commissioner of I-information and public relations T Vijaykumar Reddy announced the list of awardees.