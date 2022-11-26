Loans worth Rs 1.48 cr distributed to 128 families

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that loan assistance of Rs 1.4755 crore has been sanctioned under the transformational alternative livelihood programmes undertaken for eradication of ID liquor manufacturing. Financial support was provided to as many as 128 beneficiaries to establish small businesses and cottage industries with these funds.

A programme was held at the Collector's office here on Friday to provide loan facilities for alternative employment to the families, who have given up illegal trade and joined the main stream of normal life. Speaking on this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that it is a good development to leave illicit liquor business and take steps towards a respectable way of life as many families are being torn apart due to illicit liquor trade.

As per the government orders, the district administration and banks have come forward with a good idea to give loans to such families for alternative employment, she added. While the ID liquor is being made in 240 villages in the district, 230 of these villages have already been made as green villages (ID liquor-free villages).

The Collector said the district administration has designed activities to bring such people into the mainstream of life. DRDA, MEPMA, the Lead bank manager, and bankers have cooperated a lot to improve their living standards. They want to take advantage of the loan facility provided by the government.

District Superintendent of Police Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that they have been able to stop ID liquor manufacturing by taking strict action against the manufacturers. He warned that families of illegal liquor manufacturers will be destroyed if cases are registered under PD Act. He suggested such people to get an alternative livelihood with the loan assistance provided by the government. He explained that Rs 46,55,000 for 102 people from the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and a loan of Rs 1.01 crore has been sanctioned to 26 people through Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP).

DRDA Project Director S Subhashini, Assistant Excise Superintendent M Rambabu, MEPMA Representatives K Mohan Kumar, G Dilip Kumar and various bank managers participated in the programme.