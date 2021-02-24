Lobbying reaches crescendo with MLC polls schedule announcement

Guntur: Political activity gaining momentum in the backdrop of release of election schedule to elect six MLCs from MLAs quota in the State.

MLC ticket aspirants are trying their best to get the ticket. It may be mentioned that MLCs Gundumala Thippe Swamy, Gummadi Sandhya Rani,Vattikuti Veera Venkanna Chowdary,Shaik Mohammed Iqbal retiring on March 29.

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose was elected to Rajya Sabha and resigned from the post of MLC. MLC Challa Rama Krishna Reddy died.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised MLC seat and berth in the State Cabinet to the former MLA and YSRCP leader Marri Rajasekhar for sacrificing his MLA seat to Vidadala Rajini in 2019 Assembly election in Chilakaluripet. Though she came from TDP, Jagan Mohan Reddy given MLA seat to Vidadala Rajini.

Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy given Guntur West MLA ticket to Chandragiri Yesurantnam in 2019 Assembly election due to political equations. Lella Appi Reddy had tried for the MLA ticket from Guntur West Assembly constituency. The CM promised MLC seat to YSRCP state general secretary Lella Appi Reddy.

The party made him state general secretary. He pinned hopes on MLC ticket. Marri Rajasekhar and LellaAppri Reddy contested on YSRCP tickets in 2014Assembly elections and were defeated. In spite of it, they are actively working for the party.As soon as Election Commission of India released schedule to elect six MLCs from the MLAs quota,they pinned hopes on MLC tickets. YSRCP is having sufficient majority to win six MLC posts.