Locals oppose opening wine shop near Shivalayam
Adoni (Kurnool district): The residents of Adoni opposed setting up of a liquor shop near Shivalayam and submitted a representation in this regard to municipal chairperson Shantha here on Wednesday. They urged her to shift the location of the shop.
According to sources, a wine shop was allotted to a resident of Adoni through lucky dip system held recently and he reportedly made arrangements to set up the wine shop near Shivalayam located on the way to Prabhakar talkies. After learning this, the residents strongly opposed setting up the shop near the temple, stating that devotees, especially women will face inconvenience.
The chairperson assured them that she will pursue the issue after taking it to the notice of the higher authorities.
