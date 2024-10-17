  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Locals oppose opening wine shop near Shivalayam

Locals oppose opening wine shop near Shivalayam
x

Women giving a representation to municipal chairperson Shantha over setting up of liquor shop, in Adoni on Wednesday

Highlights

The residents of Adoni opposed setting up of a liquor shop near Shivalayam and submitted a representation in this regard to municipal chairperson Shantha here on Wednesday. They urged her to shift the location of the shop.

Adoni (Kurnool district): The residents of Adoni opposed setting up of a liquor shop near Shivalayam and submitted a representation in this regard to municipal chairperson Shantha here on Wednesday. They urged her to shift the location of the shop.

According to sources, a wine shop was allotted to a resident of Adoni through lucky dip system held recently and he reportedly made arrangements to set up the wine shop near Shivalayam located on the way to Prabhakar talkies. After learning this, the residents strongly opposed setting up the shop near the temple, stating that devotees, especially women will face inconvenience.

The chairperson assured them that she will pursue the issue after taking it to the notice of the higher authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick