Lockdown Blues: Dancers left without work for last 5 months in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Scores of recording dancers in the city are facing difficulties due to lack of programmes for the last five months. There are no bookings by any organisations or by the villagers due to Covid-19 and lockdown. East Godavari is facing the worst crisis as far as coronavirus cases are concerned and it is topping in the cases list.

These 'record dancers' give their performances during wedding functions, political meetings, on school and college anniversaries and other events. The dancers charge a minimum of Rs 1,000 for each song, be it folk, cine or classicial or other genre songs. Sometimes, the charges are on a higher side depending on the status of the customers.

In Rajamahendravaram alone, there are about 200 male and female dancers who are now awaiting government intervention to sustain their families. There are 15 dance schools managed by senior dancers in the city. Most of the dancers are diploma holders in dancing.

All the dance schools have been closed since March and the rents have accumulated and the house owners are mounting pressure to vacate the premises, they say. The problems have not stemmed because of Covid-19 alone for them. The last two decades have bad days for them. Recording dances were banned a decade ago too.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Friday an office-bearer of the Twin Godavari Districts Dancers and Dance Masters Association, K Kasi Viswanadh, said the next three months too would be dry days for them as schools or colleges would not open up and no one is planning any anniversary programmes.

The groups perform for nearly three hours and play at least 20 songs. Viiswanadh appealed to the government and also social organisations to come to their rescue and help them financially.

"The government could also enlist our services for the Information Department in the dance and song wing for propagation of the government welfare programmes and pay us wages. It would go a long way in mitigating their problems," he added.