Lockdown likely for another 2 weeks in AP

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to extend the lockdown for some more weeks to contain the Covid pandemic.

Though the number of Covid positive cases are coming down, the government is planning to extend the lockdown by another 10 to 15 days. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take a decision on extending the lockdown on Monday.

On Saturday, 13,756 Covid positive cases were reported in the state against 18,767 cases last Saturday. However, 104 covid deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Covid positive rate came down from 25.5 percent to 17.29 percent by May 29. The recovery rate also increased to 89 percent by May 20. But still the number of Covid positive cases are increasing in some districts, including twin Godavari districts and Chittoor district.

The Chief Minister on Saturday sought the opinion of the officials on extending the lockdown in the state.