Just In
Lodge staff told to collect ID proof before renting rooms
Krishna district SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi visiting a lodge in Machilipatnam on Wednesday
Vijayawada: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi inspected lodges in Machilipatnam on Wednesday and asked the managements of the lodges to give information to the police on the suspected persons and collect the ID proof before renting rooms.
He inspected the lodges in view of the counting of votes to be held on June 4 for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls held on May 13. Security has been beefed up in Machilipatnam in view of the counting of votes at Krishna University.
He enquired about the inmates staying in the lodges. He asked the lodges’ staff to collect the personal data of the people visiting the lodges for the stay and take the ID proof. He asked the staff of lodges not to rent the rooms without taking ID proof. He spoke to some inmates in the lodges and inquired their details-- name, address and why they had been staying in the lodges. He asked the managements of the lodges to install CCTV cameras to see the surrounding environs and maintain a register of inmates, names and addresses without fail.