Lokesh assures financial help to all eligible students in govt & pvt schools

Guntur : Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that the State government will implement ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme and extend financial assistance to students studying in government and private schools in the State.

Responding to questions raised by the MLCs T Madhava Rao, Suryanarayana Raju and Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav in the State Legislative Council on Wednesday, Lokesh said the government will frame the guidelines for implementing scheme. He said all school going children from the eligible families will get financial assistance under this scheme.

Giving reply to another question, he said the State government will review the agreement entered into with the Education Testing Agency for conducting TOEFL exam for the students studying from class 3 to class 9 to evaluate the listening and reading skills of the students and speaking skills of the students.



The HRD Minister said that after reviewing the agreement with the ETA, he would furnish the details to the House and take a decision. He felt that there is a need to continue English Medium in the schools.

