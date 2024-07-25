Live
- Secret Service chief steps down
- Trump team complains against Biden's campaign funds being transferred to Harris
- Lokesh assures financial help to all eligible students in govt & pvt schools
- Steps will be taken to fill 20,000 vacancies in police department says Anitha
- Bhadrachalam MLA performs two emergency C-sections
- Will put pressure on govt to get legal guarantee for MSP: Rahul
- SC mulls expert panel to resolve farmers’ grievances
- TG still awaits NDSA final report
- Telangana State budget today: Welfare, Health, Education likely to get priority
- Discriminatory budget: INDIA bloc
Just In
Lokesh assures financial help to all eligible students in govt & pvt schools
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that the State government will implement ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme and extend financial assistance to students studying in government and private schools in the State.
Guntur : Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh announced that the State government will implement ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme and extend financial assistance to students studying in government and private schools in the State.
Responding to questions raised by the MLCs T Madhava Rao, Suryanarayana Raju and Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav in the State Legislative Council on Wednesday, Lokesh said the government will frame the guidelines for implementing scheme. He said all school going children from the eligible families will get financial assistance under this scheme.
Giving reply to another question, he said the State government will review the agreement entered into with the Education Testing Agency for conducting TOEFL exam for the students studying from class 3 to class 9 to evaluate the listening and reading skills of the students and speaking skills of the students.
The HRD Minister said that after reviewing the agreement with the ETA, he would furnish the details to the House and take a decision. He felt that there is a need to continue English Medium in the schools.