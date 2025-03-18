Lokesh assures to clear fee reimbursement dues

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh made it clear that the State government will clear all the fees related to fee reimbursement.

Replying to a question at the Legislative Council on Mon-day, he pointed out that the previous YSRCP government failed to pay fee reimbursement dues to the tune of Rs 4,200 crore.

He assured that the government will pay all the fee reimbursement dues and questioned why YSRCP MLCs did not participate in the discussion.

He said they raised the question and walked out of the house. He said the YSRCP MLCs sought a discussion on the fee reimbursement at the BAC meeting. “We have accepted it, but they did not participate in the discussion,” the HRD Minister said.

He felt that the YSRCP MLCs were not ready to listen to the facts and said there was no truth in the false propaganda made by the YSRCP on the fee reimbursement.

He further said that the government will review the Private Universities Act and added that Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) was ready to set up its branch in Amaravati.

Lokesh said that the government will set up AI University in Vizag and assured that the government will take steps to improve NIRF ranking for government universities.

He said the government will take stern action against those who sell ganja and drugs and recalled that the gov-ernment has already set up the Elite Anti-Narcotics Drug Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to prevent ganja cultivation and sale. Committees will be set up in every university, colleges and schools to eradicate ganja menace.