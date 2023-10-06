Lokesh clarified doubts about Naidu's security

Rajamahendravaram: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh clarified that they are not worried about Chandrababu Naidu's health, but have doubts about his security in the Central Prison. Chandrababu Naidu is a person who takes full care of his health, he said. Lokesh said that SP had received a threatening letter in the name of Maoists that they would attack the jail and, there is information that a drone had flown inside the jail compound. Lokesh reminds the media that Naxalites and the Ganja criminals are also in this jail. This is evidenced by the release of visuals of Chandrababu Naidu entered into jail, he said. On Friday Lokesh, Brahmani and Bhuvaneswari meet Chandrababu Naidu in the Central Prison on Mulakat. After the meeting, Lokesh spoke to the media outside the prison.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was kept in judicial remand for 28 days by managing the systems even though neither Chandrababu nor his family members did anything wrong. He said that his family has accounted for every penny. It is said that TDP has a disciplined and clean policy. He was furious that Jagan Reddy had brought his family, who had never been out of politics, on the road with a political vendetta.

He said that Chandrababu has been remanded for fighting for the Polavaram project, for fighting for youth jobs, for demanding to stop adulterated liquor, and for raising his voice on high prices. He said that they are telling these details to every house as part of the Babutho Nenu programme. It is said that after discussion with party leaders, they will announce the future action plan of agitation. Chandrababu Naidu said that the struggle should not be stopped and the struggle should continue peacefully, Lokesh said.

He made it clear that they will fight hard for the principles they believe in and prove an unblemished personality in the legal battle.

He said that all the national leaders he met in Delhi openly said that Chandrababu was not corrupt and was a fair and visionary person. He said that all the TDP accounts have been submitted and every detail is being sent to the concerned government departments within the deadline. The details of the party's donations are placed before the Party workers on every Mahanadu. He said that even though TDP was in power in 2018-19, one hundred crores of donations were received to YSRCP more than TDP through electoral bonds. He said that now he is demanding to reveal those details.

He confirms he did not try to get the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. He said that their agenda is to explain the situation to the President of India. Lokesh explained that the President listened sympathetically and said that she would seek a report on the situation. Lokesh clarified that as far as he knows there is no central government involvement behind his father's arrest. In response to a question, he said that he would not respond to speculations.

A joint action committee will be formed soon for coordination between the TDP and Janasena parties he said. Lokesh accused Pawan Kalyan of illegally filing cases and issuing notices to raise the voice of the people.

He urged people to turn off the lights at 7 pm on Saturday for five minutes across the state and come out with candles or cell phone torch lights to show solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh warned the police to act according to the law. it is clarified that they will conduct a judicial inquiry and dismiss from service those who have behaved beyond the law after TDP came to rule.

Along with Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani, MPs Keshineni Nani, K Rammohan Naidu, former minister K Ravindra, and others participated in this meeting.