Lokesh improves his Telugu articulation skills

Singanamala (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in his last leg of 'Yuva Galam' padayatra in Singanamala constituency after traversing 10 kms and meeting hundreds of people ended his walkathon for the day after participating in an interaction with farmers in Jambuladinne village.

He gave a patient hearing to all those, who shared their problems with him from the other side of barricade. He made them comfortable by shaking their hands himself and patting their backs and sometimes offering namasthe with folded hands. He smiled at every one, who came into eye contact with him and obliged anyone wanting to take a selfie with him.

He heard the problems of orphan girls with attention and even promised to take care of their education by addressing them as sisters. His 800 kms walk in the past 62 days graduated him from ignorance to knowledge, mature behaviour and from poor speech delivery to making sensible speeches. The local TD leaders were giving him prepared notes touching upon the history and geography of the district concerned, local problems and government failures. He has even improved his Telugu pronouncing of words and in making sensible statements.

His body language betrayed his self-confidence in the beginning of his yatra starting from Chittoor in Rayalaseema and crossing 800 km on his 62nd day in Anantapur district. By the time he entered Sathya Sai district, everything of him improved. On an average he is not walking more than 12-15 kms a day. He is calling it a day before 6 pm everyday. In the beginning of his yatra, he was the scorn of a rival Telugu paper which pointed out all his oddities. Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna's visit and his media conference boosted his morale much more which electrified the impact of his 'Yuva Galam' which is drawing the attention of youth particularly young girls and women.