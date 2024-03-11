Lokesh likens CM Jagan to North Korea President Kim

Uravakonda-Kalyandurg: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has nicknamed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'Jim' and compared him with Kim, president of North Korea.

Addressing the 'Sankaravam,' a congregation of TDP workers here on Sunday, Lokesh compared Jagan with Kim and named him 'Jim' saying the Chief Minister's style of functioning is identical with the North Korea dictator. He maintained that as the Korean dictator killed 340 rivals, Jagan alias Jim was responsible for the killing of many of his rivals.

Lokesh accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of being responsible for the murder of his paternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy just as Kim killed his paternal uncle. Kim also jailed hundreds of his rivals and foisted cases against them just as 'AP Jim' (Jagan) foisted false cases and jailed TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh said 22 false cases were also foisted on him.

Lokesh enquired that if there are any among the local party workers on whom cases were filed. When a party worker stood up saying 50 cases were filed against him by the local police, Lokesh assured that if the TDP comes to power, cases would not only be withdrawn but a nominated post would be given as a gift to him and to any party worker on whom several cases were filed by the present government. The crowd clapped hands and cheered at the promise made by Lokesh.

Lokesh called upon party workers to reach out to every voter's house with the message of 'TDP-JSP Super Six Guarantees'. The six assurances include creation of 20 lakh jobs for the unemployed, Rs 3,000 unemployment dole to the jobless youth every month, education grant of Rs 15,000 each per year with no cap on numbers, Rs 20,000 incentive to farmers every year, 3 free gas cylinders every year and free RTC travel to women within the State. Participating in Sankharavam meetings at Uravakonda and Kalyandurg, Lokesh promised that women in the age group of 18-59 years in every family will be given Rs 1,500 financial dole per month, Rs 18,000 per year and in 5 years Rs 90,000 to every family. He assured payment of Rs 4000 pension every month to BC woman who completed 50 years of age.

Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister's relative Ravindranath Reddy was responsible for the Lepakshi Knowledge hub and Science City land scams. The TDP government would take back the 17,000 odd acres of land from the scamsters and use it to set up industries in the district. The TDP-JSP government would spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore on BC sub-plan in its five-year term. It would also spend Rs 10,000 crore on self-employment schemes for BC youth.

“We will give Rs 5,000 crore under Aadarana scheme for BC tool kits to artisans. The Chandranna Bima will be increased to Rs 10 lakh per person. Permanent caste certificates will be given to applicants unlike the present practice of issuing caste certificates for only six months. All BC Bhavans left incomplete will be completed in two years,” he said.

Only TDP government worked for the development of the district and upliftment of people, Lokesh claimed.

The TDP leader said that the people of the State had made a mistake in 2019 by electing a “bullish government” and sending home a milk yielding cow. Lokesh urged the people to just wait for two months to get rid of the present dispensation and the history of 1994 would repeat in 2024 in the State.

Earlier, Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav accused the YSRCP government of running the government with loans and borrowed money. They are unable to pay even leave encashment money to police personnel. He said that the BJP-TDP-JSP juggernaut will start rolling from Monday by way of joint campaigns with close coordination at every constituency level. The three parties would together throw YSRCP into the Bay of Bengal. With a call to work tirelessly for 2 months, Keshav ended his speech with a film dialogue ‘Thaggedele.’

Earlier TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh at the conclusion of his address at Rayadurg called upon the party workers and people to give a thumping majority to Kalava Srinivasulu, party in-charge of Rayadurg. TDP politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu, speaking on the occasion said that the party supremo had sent him to work in the backward constituency. Due to the active cooperation given by Nara Lokesh when he was Panchayat Raj Minister, hundreds of kilometres of roads were laid in the length and breadth of the constituency.

During the TDP rule in 2014-19, steps were taken for execution of Bhairavanitippa reservoir project for supplying drinking water and irrigation of farm lands by being ng Krishna waters to the project. The then TDP government sanctioned Rs 965 crore but the Jagan government failed to take the project forward. A balancing reservoir has to be built at Unthakallu village

Kalava praised Lokesh for his services to the party and for his 3,132 km walkathon for 226 days, which enthused party rank and file. He hoped Lokesh leadership will be available to the party for another 25 years. He promised to work hard to give Rayadurg to party supremo and to Lokesh as an election gift.

Kalyandurg party MLA candidate Amilineni Surendra Babu promised Lokesh that he would present Kalyandurg to him and the party supremo on a golden platter as a gift for the formation of TDP government. He has appealed to Lokesh to take the responsibility of executing the Bhairavanitippa project after TDP storms to power.