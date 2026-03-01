Lokesh offers to address public issues raised at ‘Praja Darbar’

Visakhapatnam: Representing their issues and requesting to resolve them at the earliest, a number of people approached IT Minister Nara Lokesh with grievances on Saturday.

As the Minister organised ‘Praja Darbar’ at Visakhapatnam party office before proceeding to lay foundation stone for the Blue Jet Healthcare Limited unit in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district, people along with a section of party workers came to meet him and aired their grievances.

Representatives of Noble Teachers Association of Anakapalli district appealed to Lokesh to apply full scales of pay to special teachers in Samagra Shiksha as per the Supreme Court verdict.

The villagers of Seethapalam village of Anakapalli district requested Minister Lokesh to take steps to provide employment to locals along with focusing on rehabilitation, compensation and land allocation for the landless people.

P Adinarayana, TDP member of SC community of West constituency, requested Lokesh that he should be given priority for a nominated post. He told the IT Minister that he has been serving the Telugu Desam Party for the past 27 years and his community is not being given due priority.

Also, representatives the Sri Kanaka Durgamma Prayer Society requested the Minister to consider measures to protect the Sri Durgadevi Ammavari temple in Lakshmi Devi Peta, Anakapalli.

They mentioned that the recently proposed flyover construction should not impact or disturb the temple worshipped by the locals.

Responding to the grievances received, the Minister assured that he will look into them and consider concrete steps to resolve them at the earliest.