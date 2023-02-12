Lokesh Padayatra continues for 17th day, to enter Tirupati district today

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra continues for the 17th day. The padayatra will start at 11.30 am from Kothur in Karvetinagaram mandal of Chittoor district.



Lokesh will continue Yatra in Chittoor districts and chit chat program will be held at 12.30 in the afternoon, with the Gowda community in Edigapalle. He will meet the locals at Kothirivedu at 2 pm. After a lunch break at 3.00 pm, the padayatra will resume at 3.05 pm.

There will be a meeting with the locals at Gollakandrika at 4.40 pm. Later, Lokesh will participate in face-to-face program with DM Puram villagers. Lokesh will reach Dwarkanagar at 8 pm and stay there.

From today, Nara Lokesh will complete the Yuvagalam padayatra in Chittoor district and will step into the Tirupati. So far Lokesh Pada Yatra has covered 201.2 kms.