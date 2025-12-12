Lokesh presses Canada Inc for mega investments

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh intensified its global investment outreach this week, with IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh holding a series of meetings in Toronto to secure Canadian capital for infrastructure, technology, and renewable-energy projects. The visit comes as the Chandrababu Naidu government positions the state as one of India’s fastest-expanding investment destinations, backed by what it calls Speed of Doing Business Reforms.

In his meeting with Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada (BCC), Lokesh sought support from Canadian corporates for fresh investments in AP, highlighting the state’s rapid infrastructure expansion and its Rs 20 lakh crore pipeline of committed investments over the past 18 months. He pointed to AP’s strategic advantages - 1,053 km coastline, six operational ports, a growing airport network, and industrial land availability along the Visakhapatnam- Chennai corridor. Global firms including Google, ArcelorMittal, Reliance, TCS and several data-centre operators have announced or initiated projects in the state.

Hyder noted that BCC represents more than 150 companies employing 1.7 million Canadians across sectors such as energy, finance, technology and manufacturing.

He said Canada’s business agenda is focused on tax reform, competitiveness, supply-chain resilience, and clean-tech adoption, adding that the council would support Canadian participation in AP’s emerging sectors.

Lokesh also met Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax Financial Holdings, urging Fairfax to invest in AP’s hospitality and tourism ecosystem and assist with the Kuppam Greenfield airport project. Watsa, whose firm has investments in Bengaluru Airport, NSE and Sanmar Chemicals, said Fairfax would evaluate the proposals. In discussions with CPPIB, Lokesh invited the pension fund to invest in renewable energy, logistics, toll roads, and large-scale urban infrastructure in Amaravati. He pitched AP’s newly created special platform for long-term institutional investors seeking co-investment opportunities in roads, ports and city-building projects.

The Minister also engaged with OpenText senior vice-president John Radko, urging the global software company to expand into AP and collaborate on AI and quantum-computing skill programmes. Radko said OpenText, already expanding into Tier-2 Indian cities, would examine the state’s proposals.

During a meeting with the Canada-India Business Council (CIBC) and Consul General Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, Lokesh said AP had received Rs 23.5 lakh crore in investments in 18 months and was emerging as a major hub on India’s East Coast. CIBC president Victor Thomas said the council would support investment missions and help Canadian companies identify opportunities in infrastructure, digital technologies, clean energy and logistics.