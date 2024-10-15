Lokesh promises better incentives to industries

New Delhi: Minister for IT Nara Lokesh assured industrialists that Andhra Pradesh will provide better incentives than any other state for setting up of industries.

Participating in US-India leadership summit-2024 held here on Monday, the minister said that AP Economic Board has been revamped, advisory board was set up and single point of contact system was established to create industry-friendly atmosphere in the state.

He said a WhatsApp group was set up to provide information on permissions for industries and projects to be launched. Besides, skill census was taken up for employment generation as per industry requirements to achieve 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh is marching forward towards ‘speed of doing business’. He said AP has abundant talented manpower and efforts are on to develop Visakhapatnam as IT, pharmaceutical and medical devices manufacturing hub.

He said that Start-up Andhra will not remain as mere slogan and it will be used as an instrument for good governance. He said that the start-ups helped in a big way to meet the challenge during recent floods in AP.

The minister said that a target was set to make Andhra Pradesh as a trillion dollar economy. He said Andhra Pradesh has abundant resources for investments in information technology, food procession, electronics, automobile, renewable energy and telecommunications.

He said Amaravati will be developed as world-class capital and efforts are on provide hundred government services through mobile phone.