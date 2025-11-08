Lokesh receives grand welcome in Anantapur dist

Puttaparthi: StateIT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh received an enthusiastic and large-scale welcome from leaders, public representatives and party cadre across the erstwhile Anantapur district during his tour on Friday.

Lokesh arrived at the Sri Sathya Sai Airport, Puttaparthi, where he was warmly received by Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav, MPs BK Parthasaradhi and Ambika Lakshmi Narayan, MLAs Palle Sindhoora Reddy, Amilineni Surendra Babu, Bandaru Sravan Sri, Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, MS Raju, former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, and several other leaders.

Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad, SP Satish Kumar, and Joint Collector Mourya Bharadwaj also greeted the Minister upon his arrival.

Lokesh interacted warmly with officials and leaders, accepting floral bouquets and posing for photographs.

Later, along the route towards Dharmavaram and Kalyandurg, the Minister was met with overwhelming public reception, as TDP leaders, youth wings, and supporters thronged the roads with garlands, slogans, and cultural gestures of welcome.

At Potti Sriramulu Junction in Dharmavaram, large crowds gathered under the leadership of Telugu Yuvatha to honour Lokesh with gajamala and floral tributes.

In Mamillapalli village of Raptadu constituency, enthusiastic cadres lined the roads to greet him, prompting the Minister to stop his convoy multiple times to personally meet people, accept petitions, and reassure them of government support.

The visit comes ahead of the State-level Sri Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanthi Mahotsavam scheduled to be held on November 8 in Kalyandurg, where Minister Lokesh is set to participate as a key dignitary.

The district I&PR wings of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai issued official updates and photographs throughout the day, capturing the vibrant public participation during the Minister’s tour.