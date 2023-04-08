Lokesh slams YSRCP govt for scrapping festival bonanzas

Singanamala (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh completed 800-km of Yuga Galam padayatra on Friday (the 62nd day) as part of his 4,000-km walkathon in the State.

The padayatra is picking up heat and gathering momentum even as the young turk is racing ahead in his bid to capture power and hand it on a gold platter to his father and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Lokesh using the victory card in MLC Graduates elections is bringing home the propaganda that this is the beginning of the end of the YSRCP rule in the State.

The TDP national general secretary is promising a big deal for the backward classes like issuing permanent BC certificates by just pressing a button in their mobiles unlike the present government which is harassing the BC students by issuing certificates which has only 6-month validity. He is promising BC caste corporation loans and budget for all corporations.

Lokesh at his public meeting at Garladinne described Jagan government as anti-SCs, BCs and minorities. All the festival bonanzas to different sections were scrapped.

He had a dig at the YSRCP MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi for failing the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities who entertained high hopes on her.

He accused the husband of Padmavathi of acting as a de-facto MLA and indulging in land grabbing with the support of a coterie.

Lokesh promised to take care of all demands of the people including construction of a bridge connecting Pulivendula and also complete the Handri Neeva project if the TDP is voted back to power.

Lokesh said his family is indebted to the people of Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts for supporting the TDP and standing with it in thick and thin. He warned that all those who harassed TDP workers will be brought to book and justice will be ensured to all aggrieved sections.