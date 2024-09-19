Lokesh to inaugurate dialysis centre in Bangarupalyam tomorrow

Tirupati : In a significant step towards fulfilling the promises made during his Yuvagalam padayatra, Minister for Education Nara Lokesh has delivered his first assurance in Chittoor district. As part of his walkathon, he unveiled stone plaques at every 100-kilometre mark, making a key promise to the local community. One of the most eagerly awaited commitments was the establishment of a dialysis centre at the 30-bed government hospital in Bangarupalyam.

Lokesh, who began his Yuvagalam walkathon on January 27, 2022 in Kuppam, had crossed the 100-kilometre milestone on February 3, 2023 at Bangarupalyam. During this stop, he came across the plight of dialysis patients there and promised the locals that a dialysis unit would be set up within 100 days of TDP coming to power. True to his word, Lokesh has taken the necessary steps, and the dialysis centre is now ready for inauguration. The new facility will be officially launched on September 20 by him at Bangarupalyam government hospital, where Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar is also expected to attend.

This dialysis centre is a critical addition to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, as kidney patients from Bangarupalyam and nearby areas previously had to travel long distances, including to Chittoor, Tirupati or Vellore, to receive dialysis services. This not only posed a significant financial burden but also caused physical strain for patients, many of whom require dialysis up to three times a week. The new centre is expected to provide timely and essential treatment, significantly easing the hardship for these patients.

Equipped with five beds and five dialysis machines, each costing around Rs 30 lakh and the necessary medical infrastructure, the centre promises high-quality care. It includes a RO plant to maintain the hygiene of the facility. According to hospital sources, the current capacity can handle 35 patients, a number that could increase in the future. Currently, 72 dialysis patients have been identified in the surrounding area and the centre’s establishment has been hailed as a much-needed move.

Lokesh’s arrival in Tirupati from Vijayawada is scheduled for Thursday at 6.50 pm, before he reaches Bangarupalyam at 8.20 pm for the inauguration on the next day morning. He will spend the night there and after the inauguration, will participate in a Praja Vedika programme to address public concerns before returning to Tirupati and heading back to Vijayawada.

Lokesh’s Yuvagalam padayatra, which saw him walk 577 km over 45 days in the erstwhile Chittoor district, has seen several other promises made to the people. These include setting up a government degree college at GD Nellore after the 200-km mark, initiating a water project benefiting 13 villages in Srikalahasti constituency after completing 300 km, a primary health centre in Narendrapuram near Pakala after 400 km and the establishment of a tomato processing unit at Chinna Thippa Samudram (CTM) in Madanapalle after 500 km.