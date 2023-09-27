Lokesh to resume Yuva Galam Padayatra on September 29 on Razole constituency

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh is preparing to resume his Padayatra, Yuvagalam, on the 20th of this month (Friday) at 8.15 pm. The Padayatra was temporarily halted due to the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by the CID on the 9th of this month. Lokesh's Padayatra will recommence from where it left off on the night of the 29th in the Razole constituency of Konaseema district. This decision was made during the first meeting of the political action committee formed to oversee TDP's affairs.

Lokesh mentioned that as soon as he announced the resumption of his Padayatra, the state government included him as A-14 in the Inner Ring Road case. He expressed confidence in winning the next election and give return gift to the government. Lokesh emphasised that neither he, nor his family members or friends, received any money or benefits from the skill development case.

Lokesh pointed out that the authorities have the power to arrest anyone involved in the case, but it is not within their jurisdiction to do so in Delhi. He accused the government of spreading baseless rumors, knowing that there is no substance to the case. Lokesh questioned his connection to the Inner Ring Road, Fiber Grid, and Skill Development Corporation. He stated that his visit to Delhi was primarily to consult with lawyers.