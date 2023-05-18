Lokesh’s Yuva Galam boosts morale of party cadre: Leaders

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: Telugu Desam Party district leaders and the workers are elated at the growing popularity of Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra, which completed 100 days in the neighbouring Kurnool district.

The leaders celebrated the event by organising padayatras to display their strength.

The TDP leaders are confident that the party will return to power and is destined to capture reins of government in 2024.

Former MLA V Prabhakar Choudhury speaking to The Hans India says that the YSRCP’s ommissions and commissions are one strong indication that it is the first and last chance for Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Another strong indication is the under current in favour of Nara Lokesh and no more is Lokesh viewed as an immature or in-experienced in his rivals’ terms. Yuva Galam will rise like a tidal wave by the time it enters the election year.

TDP senior leaders and ex-MLAs echo the same sentiment.

The leaders maintained that the writing on the wall is clear and the common man can read it.

No longer is Jagan Mohan Reddy the blueeyed boy of people and Lokesh would replace him.

The people have already decided to show him the door, the leaders exclaimed. The people are with Lokesh and TDP while police and officials are with Jagan, they claimed. Fiery leaders including Paritala Sunitha, Paritala Sriram and Payyavula Keshav etc feel that the defeat of YSRCP in 2024 is a foregone conclusion and that people are eagerly looking for the ballot day. People’s love and enthusiasm for TDP is evident in the response to the party programmes and for the young turks padayatra dubbed Yuva Galam.

An election atmosphere has already hit the people and all constituency leaders are engaged in oiling their local party machinery by launching people-connect programmes in some name or the other.

With the party celebrating the Centenary celebrations of NTR, the leaders believe

the ghost of NTR will once more haunt the people to bring back the party he founded to power.