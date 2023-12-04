Lokesh’s Yuvagalam gets 3-day break due to cyclone Michoung

Hyderabad: Cyclone Michoung, which has formed over Southwest Bay of Bengal, will strengthen into a severe storm on Tuesday. It is likely to cross the coast near Krishna district between Nellore-Machilipatnam on Monday. A red alert has been announced in AP in this background. The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many areas while crossing the coast. In this background, TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh took a key decision.

It was decided to announce a break for three days for the Yuvagalam padayatra. Presently the padayatra has reached Ponnada Seelamvaripakala on the coast of Uppada Kothapalli in Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district. In addition to the incessant rains, strong winds are blowing. After the impact of the storm subsides, on the 7th of this month, the padayatra will start again from the place where it stopped, i.e. from Seelamvaripakala.