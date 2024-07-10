Long-term plan to make Rajahmundry a tourism hub

Rajamahendravaram: Minister of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh toured Godavari Ghats and important places in the river in a boat on Tuesday along with MP Daggubati Purandeswari, Collector P Prasanthi, MLAs of Rajahmundry City and Rural Constituencies Adireddy Vasu and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary.

Speaking on the occasion, Kandula said that steps are being taken with a long-term plan to make Rajamahendravaram a centre of spiritual, eco, and medical tourism.

A group of public representatives and officials inspected Pushkara Ghat, Kotilingala Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Havelock Railway Bridge, Gammon Bridge, Road-cum-Rail Bridge, and other places during this trip for three hours.

Rajamahendravaram will be developed to get international recognition in the fields of tourism, spirituality, etc., for the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams-2027

An action plan will be prepared in the next three months, after which extensive discussions will be held and work will be undertaken. Godavari coastal area will be developed pollution-free. The suggestions of public representatives will be taken into consideration for this.

Construction of more ghats, better facilities for pilgrims, and development on a permanent basis are being discussed. He said that a master plan has been prepared for this by an agency. The minister disclosed that a comprehensive activity is being prepared with the aim of making Rajahmundry beautiful by 2027.

MP Daggubati Purandeswari said that they discussed the development of roads and infrastructure for visitors. She said that there will be a lot of rush of devotees for the upcoming Pushkarams and they have thoroughly discussed the measures to be taken at that level. Purandeswari said that Rajahmundry will be developed as a high-priority city and not just for Godavari Pushkarams.

MLA Adireddy Vasu said that it is estimated that Rs 1,050 crore will be required for the development of the river’s lower front. Municipal Corporation Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and Tourism department officer V Swamy Naidu participated.