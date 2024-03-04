Lord blesses devotees from Hamsa Vahanam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Spiritual fervour marks Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams being held at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam. Lakhs of devotees from various parts of the State and from other States thronged the temple on Sunday.

As part various Vahana Sevas, Hamsa Vahana Seva was organised to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi on Sunday evening, on the third day. Special prayers were offered to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. Later Gramotsavam was organised in the temple streets.