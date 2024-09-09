Lord Ganesha blesses devotees in several attires

Ongole: The Hindu fraternity in the Prakasam district celebrated the Vinayaka Chavithi festival with devotion, fun, and frolic on Saturday.

People offered special puja to Lord Ganesha at their homes with several varieties of grass and leaves, fruits, and sweets. They performed the Vijayaka Puja with utmost devotion.

At the pandals erected in the important junctions, and on several roads, the donors performed the Vinayaka Vratham with the help of the priests. They distributed many flavoured rice items, and sweets including pongal to the devotees participating in the puja.

In Ongole, a 32-feet clay Ganesha idol erected at the Dakshinam Bazaar by the Ganesh Bala Bhakta Samajam stood as the highest clay Ganesha idol in the Prakasam district, and fourth in the state.

The heavy Ganesha idol installed opposite the Municipal Corporation Office, the Vinayaka Swamy at Kedarnath Temple set installed at Enugu Chettu, and Jhatajhutam Vinayakudu established in Kailasam set at Ranguthota are garnering much attention of the public.