Lord Malayappa rides on Garuda Vahanam

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Guru Poornima also known as Vyasa Poornima, the sacred Garuda Vahana Seva was performed with celestial grandeur at Srivari temple at Tirumala on Thursday evening.

Adorned in all divine ornaments, Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken for a majestic procession on Garuda Vahanam along the four mada streets, blessing thousands of devotees.

Tirumala Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Deputy EO Lokanatham and others were also present.