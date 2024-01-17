Satyasai District: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the historic Veerabhadra temple which has immense significance in Ramayana with its Jatayu episode and offered prayers.

Modi chanted songs in praise of Lord Rama, listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling the deity, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana.

The PM offered special prayers at the temple. The shrine has immense significance in Ramayana and the Hindu religion and his visit comes exactly six days prior to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The legend has it that Lepakshi is the place where Jatayu fell after being grievously wounded by demon king Ravana who had abducted Sita. The dying Jatayu informed Lord Rama that Sita was indeed taken south by Ravana, and was then granted Moksha (salvation) by him.

The ancient Lepakshi temple complex is renowned for its mythological grandeur and also has shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Papanatheswara, Raghunatha, Rama and other deities.

The PM said he is undergoing an 11-day special Anushthan before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the temple at Ayodhya Dham and expressed gratitude for being blessed at the temple during this period.

Acknowledging the atmosphere of Ram Bhakti pervading the country, Modi pointed out that Lord Rama's inspiration goes beyond devotion. He said Shri Ram is such a great symbol of good governance that he can be a great inspiration for the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) too.