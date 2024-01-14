  • Menu
Lotus flower destroyed to seek hidden treasure

Highlights

Believing in rumours about hidden treasures, some unidentified persons have broken the lotus flower made of stone, at Sri Vanam Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the outskirts of Veldurthy.

Veldurthy (Kurnool district): Believing in rumours about hidden treasures, some unidentified persons have broken the lotus flower made of stone, at Sri Vanam Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the outskirts of Veldurthy.

The incident came to light when the temple priest, Suresh, went to open the temple on Saturday morning. He inspected the surroundings and detected diggings.

Due to Amavasya, some unidentified persons allegedly ventured into the temple premises and broke the stone lotus flower thinking that valuables might be hidden in it.

The temple priest immediately informed the incident to Veldurthy police. SI Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with his staff, visited the spot and inspected the surroundings.

Later based on the complaint lodged by the temple priest, the SI filed a case and took up investigation.

