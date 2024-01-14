Live
- Uttara Kannada BJP MP warns ‘many more mosques may be destroyed’
- HC issues summons to Murugha Mutt CEO over contempt of court charge
- "Hyderabad's Iconic Biryani Haven Celebrates Over Six Decades of Culinary Excellence Since 1957!"
- Administrative reforms, addressing public grievances key to a vibrant Viksit Bharat
- PM Modi to flag off BJP's mega push to reach out to first-time voters on Jan 25
- JNU Vice Chancellor Urges Students To Balance Politics And Academics Amidst Controversies
- NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team unlocks last 2 stuck fasteners to access Bennu sample
- Usefulness of online information
- Two girls injured after a lorry rams into them in Eluru
- Imran Khan's PTI loses poll symbol 'bat'
Just In
Lotus flower destroyed to seek hidden treasure
Believing in rumours about hidden treasures, some unidentified persons have broken the lotus flower made of stone, at Sri Vanam Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the outskirts of Veldurthy.
Veldurthy (Kurnool district): Believing in rumours about hidden treasures, some unidentified persons have broken the lotus flower made of stone, at Sri Vanam Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple on the outskirts of Veldurthy.
The incident came to light when the temple priest, Suresh, went to open the temple on Saturday morning. He inspected the surroundings and detected diggings.
Due to Amavasya, some unidentified persons allegedly ventured into the temple premises and broke the stone lotus flower thinking that valuables might be hidden in it.
The temple priest immediately informed the incident to Veldurthy police. SI Chandrasekhar Reddy, along with his staff, visited the spot and inspected the surroundings.
Later based on the complaint lodged by the temple priest, the SI filed a case and took up investigation.