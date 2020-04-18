Lovers commit suicide in Guntur

Guntur: The suicide of lovers has created a flutter in Guntur. The police suspect that they committed suicide two days ago. The incident came into light when the girl's parents approached the old Guntur police station as she went missing.

Upon receiving the information, the police have registered a case and initiated the investigation. Based on the girls mobile signal, the tower location showed in Brodipet.

When the police reached the location, they found the girl along with another man has committed suicide. The two bodies were shifted to Guntur GGH for post-mortem.

The investigation revealed that both were good friends since the college days, which later developed into a love affair. The young man works in a private bank, and the girl works in a hospital here in the city.

The police suspect that both might took this extreme step when the parents refused for their wedding. The complete details of the incident are yet to be known.