Low-level bridge washed away between Veldurthi-Rathnapalle

Kurnool: In the recent rains that lashed the district two days ago a bridge connecting Veldurthi and Rathnapalle village in Pathikonda constituency was washed away on Tuesday.



According to information, some time ago, a low-level bridge was constructed on a lake between Rathnapalle and Veldurthi. The villagers of Rathnapally and the adjoining villages cross the bridge to reach Veldurthy, Dhone, Kurnool and even Nandyal and Atmakur.

The heavy rains which lashed the district a month ago caused vast destruction. Several villages were submerged in floodwater. The road connectivity between most of the villages was disrupted due to washing away of roads. The district Collector has ordered the officials concerned to take up repair works on a war-footing. Following the orders, the officials carried out the restoration works and resumed transportation between the villages.

As part of road repairs, the bridge works connecting Rathnapally and Veldurthy were also taken up. The villagers of Rathnapalle have expressed happiness over works being taken up to restore the bridge. But the happiness did not stay for long. A layer of the bridge was washed away again due to the rains that lashed the district two days ago. The movement of vehicles has totally come to standstill and people also fear to cross the bridge by foot.

A villager of Veldurthy, B Hari Krishna speaking to The Hans India has said that it is of no use to take up temporary repairing works. The bridge needed to be heightened so that the lake water could pass beneath the bridge. He urged the government to construct a new bridge or increase the height of the present bridge.