LRS, BPS applications should be cleared without any delay

Tirupati: In-charge Joint Collector and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya instructed town planning officials to speed up the processing of LRS (Layout Regularization Scheme) and BPS (Building Penalization Scheme) applications received from the public.

The Commissioner conducted a review meeting with town planning officers and secretariat planning staff here on Tuesday to assess the status of pending applications and other related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Mourya said that the government has provided an opportunity for public to regularize unauthorized buildings and layouts through LRS and BPS schemes.

She directed officials to examine the applications thoroughly at the field level and resolve them at the earliest.

The Commissioner also advised officers to raise public awareness about using the schemes properly.

She instructed staff to ensure that roads and footpaths are not encroached and to monitor the city regularly.

Any building constructions that deviate from the approved plans should be stopped at the initial stage, she said.

She further asked officials to prevent unauthorized advertisement boards, collect pending advertisement taxes, and take legal action against who violated the rules.

She appealed to public to make effective use of the LRS and BPS opportunities offered by the government.