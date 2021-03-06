Lukewarm response to bandh in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The state-wide bandh called by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee evoked lukewarm response in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Though it was business as usual for the emergency services and other service providers, some of the shops and retail outlets remained closed only for a few hours.

While educational institutions declared a holiday, theatres and hotels too downed their shutters as a mark of observance of the bandh.

RTC buses remained off the roads till 1 pm. However, auto-rickshaws made a good deal by charging exorbitant rates as buses were stationed in the depots. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Chodavaram MLA K Dharmasri and others participated in the bandh.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who's in the city on Friday, also extended support to the call given by the committee.