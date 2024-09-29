Lulu group back in state

Undavalli (Amaravati) : After a lull of five years, chairman of Lulu Group MA Yusuff Ali called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence here on Saturday.

During the interaction between them for more than two hours, the Lulu Group chairman reportedly evinced interest to invest on large scale in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu held parleys with Yusuff Ali and his team members on the investments in the state, including a mall and multiplex in Visakhapatnam and hyper markets and multiplex in Vijayawada and Tirupati.

It may be recalled that during the earlier stint of TDP in the state, Lulu Group made agreements with the government to invest in large scale in Visakhapatnam. However, Lulu Group had withdrawn from the state after the YSRCP government showed disinterest.

During the interaction with Lulu Group, the Chief Minister expressed willingness to cooperate with the group giving priority to ease of doing business as well as speed of doing business.

The CM expressed delight over the decision of the group to return to Andhra Pradesh which would attract the industrialists also.

The Chief Minister elaborated during the interaction with the group chairman on the new policies of the state government aimed at attracting investments in the state.

