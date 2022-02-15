MAA president Manchu Vishnu to meet AP CM YS Jagan to discuss Movie ticket prices

The President of the Tollywood Movie Artists Association Manchu Vishnu will meet AP CM YS Jagan today for the first time after being elected as MAA President. During this meeting, there will be an opportunity to discuss movie ticket rates and issues related to the film industry. After the meeting of the Tollywood delegation, Manchu Vishnu's meeting with CM Jagan has become a priority.



Recently megastars Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan and discussed the difficulties of the industry and the development of the film industry. The Tollywood delegation who spoke to the media after the meeting said that CM was positive to address the problems in the film industry and said that the difficult situation in the film industry would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, the meeting between AP Minister Perni Nani and Mohan Babu became a hot topic in the film industry. However, the minister clarified that it was a courtesy call. It has become interesting to note that Manchu Vishnu will be meeting with CM Jagan on Tuesday. It seems that Manchu Vishnu is likely to discuss the issues in the film industry with the CM.