Machilipatnam: 44,677 candidates attend constable test

Machilipatnam: As many as 44,677 candidates appeared for the constable preliminary examinations across Krishna and NTR districts against 51,835 candidates. The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) authorities arranged 88 examination centres in the two districts. About 28,860 candidates attended in NTR district, while 18,062 candidates appeared in Krishna district. The exam was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. Around 30 candidates, who came late (after 10 am), were not permitted to attend the exam in Krishna district.

In view of the examination, NTR and Krishna District police deployed over 1000 police personnel for security and checking purposes. About 700 police were deployed in NTR district, while 350 police staff in Krishna district to oversee the examination as part of the security.

AP Police Recruitment Board Chairman Manish Kumar Sinha visited examination centres along with Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Krishna SP P Johsuva in Krishna and NTR districts. During his visit, he observed the candidates' checking process and security arrangements.