Machilipatnam: Challapalli to become a model village in housing

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to expedite housing constructions in the layouts and suggested the latter to maintain comprehensive details of housing constructions.

The Collector visited Challapalli village of Avanigadda constituency on Tuesday and assessed the progress of works. He informed that Challapalli village would be developed as a model village under the Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam. He informed that infrastructure and other facilities would be provided to modernise the compost units. During his visits to housing layouts, the Collector ordered the officials to achieve 100 per cent of their targets and motivate beneficiaries for construction of houses.

Ranjith Basha further said that the government is giving Rs 1.80 lakh for house construction to each beneficiary. He suggested the officials for distribution of sand, cement and iron to the beneficiaries in the stipulated time. The Collector also visited Grama Sachivalayam and verified the attendance record of the employees and enquired about the implementation of welfare schemes.

Machilipatnam RDO I Kishore, DPO Jyothi, Housing PD Ramachandran and others accompanied the Collector.