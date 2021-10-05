Machilipatnam: Covid express vehicles flagged off

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector J Nivas launched Covid-19 express vehicles on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said the State government allotted two vehicles to Krishna district to take forward the vaccination programme across the district swiftly.

He informed that the vehicles have all required equipment along with experienced ANMs and the vaccination programme will be carried out for the people living on hill areas, colonies with weaker section people and other places under the VMC limits.

The vaccine programme will be made available to people who were away from the city and then to the mandals and villages across the district, said the collector Nivas.

He added that people who are not vaccinated should avail the opportunity. Joint Collector Dr K Madhavilatha, Bandar RDO NSK Khaja Vali, District Medical and Health officer Dr Suhasini and other officials were present on the occasion.