Machilipatnam: Deal with problems identified at Grama Darshini, officials told

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha claimed that 'Grama Darshini' is being implemented in the district to find out and to solve villagers' problems with appropriate solutions.

He convened a meeting with Grama Darshini special officers at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the authorities have covered 150 villages during the grama darshini programme in the district. "During the first programme, which was organised on October 14, the officials identified 1,603 problems. Likewise, in the second grama darshini programme, conducted on November 19, the authorities found 1,465 issues. Whereas, still 1,550 issues are pending against the identified problems," he informed.

The Collector further revealed that most of the pending issues belong to Panchayat Raj, Anganwadi, Housing and Education. He asked the officers to solve all the pending problems within the stipulated time. He insisted on uploading problem solved photos and segregating the economic and non-economic issues for better solutions.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, DPO Nageswar Nayak, RDOs I Kishore, Padmavathi, Vijayakumar, MUDA VC Narayana Reddy and others attended the meeting.