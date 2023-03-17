Machilipatnam: Grama Darshini resolves 3,774 out of 6,269 issues

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha informed that as many as 3,774 problems resolved out of 6,269 during the Grama Darshini programmes.

So far Grama Darshini was conducted in 300 villages across the district.

The collector organised a meeting with all the Grama Darshini special officers at the Collectorate here to review the progress of identified problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that they resolved 1,144 problems in the first phase, 1,170 problems in the second phase, 957 problems in the third phase and 997 problems in the fourth phase which was conducted on January 31.

The collector further directed all the officials concerned to resolve drinking water, sanitation and other problems immediately. He asked them to ensure sufficient drinking water facilities in schools too.

He asked the officials to submit reports on Mandal- and constituency-wise.

He directed the DRO to review pending problems time-to-time.

The collector Ranjith Basha informed the officials that they can outlay Rs 2 crore in constituency jurisdiction and up to Rs 20 lakh in the particular Sachivalayam limits.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, DPO Nageswara Naik, CPO Y Sri Latha and others attended.