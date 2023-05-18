Machilipatnam Medical College construction almost over

Vijayawada (NTR district): Bringing cheer to the medical aspirants in the erstwhile Krishna district as well as Andhra Pradesh, the construction of Machilipatnam Medical College, which is a must for commencing MBBS admissions, is almost completed.

It is learnt that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) has given the Letter of Permission (LoP) for starting MBBS admissions in Machilipatnam Medical College with an intake of 150 MBBS seats. And admissions must commence from the academic year of 2023-24 and the process will begin in August this year.

For all these activities, Medical College construction should be completed as per norms. However, the authorities have completed seven blocks like administration block, lecturers block, laboratory, examination department, medical college campus and two hostels (for boys and girls). These mainstay constructions for the medical college were completed within 18 months.

Speaking to The Hans India, APMSIDC Executive Engineer Ravindra Babu said that they have completed all building constructions that are needed to start admissions. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to inaugurate the newly constructed Medical College in July and admissions will start in August this year.

College constructed in 64.38 acres with `550 crore

The Machilipatnam Medical College is being constructed in 64.38 acres at Campbell Peta in Machilipatnam. Hospital campus, medical college campus, hostels, quarters and ancillary service buildings are almost done and so far the construction has taken place in the extent of 2.60 lakh sq ft. Departmental block was constructed in 20,000 sq ft; administrative block in 40,000 sq ft; examination and library block in 30,000 sq ft; hostels in 30,000 sq ft; and lecturer gallery was constructed in 60,000 sq ft. Besides, the OPD block will also be completed in 1.50 lakh sq ft.

On the other hand, the medical college is the centrally sponsored scheme and both Central and State governments are spending an aggregate of Rs 550 crore for setting up this college. The Central government has allocated 60 per cent of funds for this medical college.

It may be noted here that the State government is planning to construct 17 medical colleges and construction of five new medical colleges in Eluru, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Rajahmundry and Machilipatnam was completed.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has permitted the State government to commence MBBS admissions from this academic year in the four newly established medical colleges including Machilipatnam after inspecting the facilities at the colleges and affiliated hospitals. NMC gave its permission proportionally to the AP Medical Colleges starting with Vizianagaram Medical College. So far Machilipatnam, Vizianagaram, Eluru and Nandyal Medical Colleges got permission to start admissions from this academic year. Rajahmundry College is also likely to get NMC permission soon. If admissions will start in all these new five medical colleges, 750 seats will be made available for the medical aspirants in the State.